Sunshine in Monday forecast after Sunday night storms

By Shania Jackson
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After torrential rainfall Sunday evening with 1″ hail seen across the viewing area, clouds are expected to stick around for the night.

There may be some lingering showers seen across the viewing area; however, they will not be nearly as aggressive as the precipitation we saw on Sunday evening.

Wind speeds up to 60 mph, were reported from the thunderstorms. Recorded 24-hour precipitation totals in some parts of the viewing area were up to 1.80″.

24 Hour Rain Totals
24 Hour Rain Totals(KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s,with east winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Monday will start out partly cloudy, but intervals of clouds and sunshine will be expected throughout the rest of the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s, with north winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Highs Tomorrow
Highs Tomorrow(KCBD)

Monday night mostly clear skies are expected with low temperatures in the upper 40s. Southeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Tuesdays high temperatures will be in the lower 80s, with sunny skies. South winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night wind speeds will increase around 10 to 15 mph, coming from the south with gusts up to 25 mph. A warmer night, with low temperatures in the lower 50s and mostly clear skies.

