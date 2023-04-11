Local Listings
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in West Lubbock rollover early Sunday morning

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a rollover early Sunday morning in West Lubbock.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety initially responded to the crash just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of 34th Street and Research Ave.

Investigators say 19-yera-old Michael Crank and 18-year-old Zachary Crank were traveling in a pickup truck through the intersection onto a dirt road where the driver lost control of the vehicle, rolling several times and ejecting both occupants.

Michael died at the scene of the crash. Zachary was taken to UMC with serious injuries. The crash is under investigation by the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit.

