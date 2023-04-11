Andrew Wright named Tech basketball head strength & conditioning coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - *** Press Release from Texas Tech Athletics***

Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland has announced the hiring of Andrew Wright who will serve as the men’s basketball head strength and conditioning coach.

A New Orleans native, Wright joins McCasland from North Texas where he worked with the Mean Green basketball team for the past four seasons.”Coach Wright has the unique ability to merge technique, energy and relationships,” McCasland said. “He brings everything together and loves helping our players reach their goals. The best work he does though is investing in our guys as people. He genuinely has a heart to help them maximize their potential on and off the court.”

Wright joined UNT in February of 2018 and would lead the strength and conditioning training for the track & field program before taking over men’s basketball and volleyball roles in September 2019.

During his tenure with the track & field program from February 2018 until August 2019, over 15 student-athletes earned NCAA First Round berths in Sacramento, California. He also worked with the UNT football program.

UNT went 94-35 during his four seasons along with winning the Conference USA regular-season title in 2020 and 2022 and securing the 2021 C-USA Tournament championship. Wright helped UNT establish a new program record last season by going 31-7 and completed the 2022-23 season by knocking off UAB to secure the National Invitation Tournament title.

The Mean Green led the nation by limiting opponents to only 55.8 points per game, were sixth nationally by holding teams to 39.1 percent shooting, and ran off postseason victories over Alcorn State, Sam Houston, Oklahoma State and Wisconsin before the 68-61 win over UAB for the NIT championship.

Along with team success, Wright helped develop two Conference USA Player of the Year selections in Javion Hamlet (2020) and Tylor Perry (2023).

Prior to his time in Denton, Wright served as a Physical Education coach at Fort Worth Academy, a private school located in Fort Worth. Wright graduated from TCU in 2013 with a Kinesiology degree and has earned certifications from both the NSCA, USAW, and American Red Cross.

Wright is the third announced addition to the McCasland coaching staff along with assistant coaches Achoki Moikobu and Matt Braeuer.

