DPS identifies motorcyclist killed in east Lubbock Co. crash

Motorcycle crash on FM 40 near CR 2900
Motorcycle crash on FM 40 near CR 2900(KCBD, Andrew Wood)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has died after a crash in east Lubbock County involving a motorcycle.

DPS Troopers were called to FM 40 near CR 2900 just after 7 p.m. on Monday for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

A pick-up truck was driving west in front of 40-year-old Jason Medford who was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. A DPS report stated the pick-up moved onto the improved shoulder and then attempted to make a U-turn on FM 40. While making the U-turn, the pick-up crossed into Medford’s path of travel. The pick-up truck and motorcycle collided in the roadway.

Medford was taken to UMC with serious injuries where he later died.

The crash is still under investigation.

