DPS identifies motorcyclist killed in east Lubbock Co. crash

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has died after a crash in east Lubbock County involving a motorcycle.

DPS Troopers were called to FM 40 near CR 2900 just after 7 p.m. on Monday for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

A pick-up truck was driving west in front of 40-year-old Jason Medford who was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. A DPS report stated the pick-up moved onto the improved shoulder and then attempted to make a U-turn on FM 40. While making the U-turn, the pick-up crossed into Medford’s path of travel. The pick-up truck and motorcycle collided in the roadway.

Medford was taken to UMC with serious injuries where he later died.

The crash is still under investigation.

