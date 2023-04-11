Local Listings
DPS: Motorcyclist seriously injured in east Lubbock Co. crash

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in east Lubbock County that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

DPS Troopers were called to the crash near FM 40 and CR 2900 just after 7 p.m. on Monday.

Officials stated a pick-up truck and a motorcycle collided in the roadway.

The motorcycle rider was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

This is a developing story; please check back later for updates.

