DPS: Motorcyclist seriously injured in east Lubbock Co. crash

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in east Lubbock County that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

DPS Troopers were called to the crash near FM 40 and CR 2900 just after 7 p.m. on Monday.

Officials stated a pick-up truck and a motorcycle collided in the roadway.

The motorcycle rider was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

This is a developing story; please check back later for updates.

