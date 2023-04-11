Great Plains Distributors announces founding sponsorship for Lubbock County Expo Center.

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Great Plains Distributors, LP management today announced its support of the Lubbock County Expo Center (LCEC) as a Founding Sponsor, solidifying Coors Light as the Official Domestic Beer Partner and Dos Equis as the Official Import Partner of the LCEC.

“As a family-owned and operated distributor since 1961, and committed supporter of local charities and events such as the ABC Rode, we’re proud to sponsor the efforts of the Lubbock County Expo Center and its tireless work,” said Kirk Gentry, President of Great Plains Distributors, LP. “Today’s announcement contributes to awareness of and excitement for the Expo Center. This is just the start for our community to work together to compete with other cities with a first-class expo center we so much deserve.”

From ever pull of the tap to ever pop of the cap, Great Plains has made a multi-year financial commitment to the CEC not only as a Founding Sponsor, but also as the Official Domestic and Import Beers - Coors and Dos Equis respectively.

“While folks haven’t seen vertical movement at the North University site, we’ve already done so much work,” said Randy Jordan, President of the LCEC non-profit organization. “Electrical lines, sewage, water lines are completed and we’ve paved a road - called Drake Street - to guarantee even greater access to the Expo Center once complete.”

Jordan reminded attendees at today’s news conference that the LCEC is positioned to be a flagship venue, serving patrons and families of today and many future generations. The 430,000 square-foot venue will be a state-of-the art home for first-class entertainment in Lubbock County and a hub for sports, culture and recreation. With anticipated groundbreaking this year, patrons can expect to visit the venue in 2025.

“Our greatest thanks go to Kirk and his team for making this Founding Sponsor announcement,” Jordan said. “With architectural designs in their final approval stages and non-stop ‘behind-the-scenes’ work that isn’t always top of news reporting; make no mistake, we have been working hard and appreciate Great Plains Distributors for its partnership.”

Tom Wills, President and CEO of Bonham/Wills & Associates echoed LCEC and complimented Great Plains Distributors for its support.

“Having worked on over 175 venues and negotiated more than $3 billion worth of sponsorships, this partnership falls in the upper echelon of agreements for both this industry category and venue size. The investment that Great Plains, Molson Coors and Heineken USA have made to the LCEC and the Lubbock community as a whole is remarkable and validates the corporate community’s belief in the Lubbock County Expo Center.”

As the first of multiple announcements to come, Gentry added:

“It was a simple decision for us to sponsor this vision,” he said. “We may be the first to announce our sponsorship, and know we won’t be the last. But we’re sure proud to have folks here today to confirm our support for what we know will be one of the greatest attractions to our community. We hope others will join with us knowing this great vision will become reality as we come together as a community.”

