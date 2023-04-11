Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Healthwise: Why free sugar can be costly

By Karin McCay
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For most people, Easter weekend tends to be a time for a sugar overload.

The holiday comes on the heels of a study in the British Medical Journal that reviewed more than eight thousand studies to find a common culprit, free sugar, linked to at least 45 negative health outcomes. 

KCBD went to the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center today to find out more about free sugar and why it could be costly.

Dr. Drew Payne is an obesity researcher in the Department of Internal Medicine at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. He says the term “free sugar” is a buzz word. It means added sugar.

We all need some sugar - or glucose - to produce energy. However, Payne says, “When sugar gets to be high levels, it can cause increased inflammation. Then, we over time develop increased risk for certain illnesses. And those illnesses are mainly cardiovascular illness. Some types of cancer, and it can affect how you sleep.”

However, he says sugar does not directly cause the 45 illnesses highlighted in the BMJ study, but that dozens of illnesses may be affected when sugar levels are high.

He adds that one really good way to cut back on added sugar is to limit or stop drinking sugary sodas.

He says, “In soda, there’s as much calories and sugar as there is found in a sandwich. So, when patients sit down and have a lunch with a sandwich and a soda, that’s basically like eating two sandwiches.”

For example, a 20-ounce bottle of Coke includes 65 grams of sugar.

With four grams of sugar in a teaspoon, that means a single bottle of coke contains 16 teaspoons of sugar.

Based on that, diet drinks would appear to be the better option, but Dr. Payne says it is still not the best beverage choice.

“I tell my patients that there’s a hierarchy of good liquids to drink. The worst being sugar filled drinks, and the best thing: water.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lubbock Police Department made 11 arrested in a human trafficking operation last week.
11 arrested in west Lubbock human trafficking operation
LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit investigating a crash at 57th St. & Aberdeen Ave.
LPD releases name of person injured in Southwest Lubbock crash
Head-on collision at 19th and Milwaukee
5 injured in head-on crash in west Lubbock
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
suspect wanted in aggravated robbery
LPD asking for public’s help to identify suspect in central Lubbock aggravated robbery in March

Latest News

Healthwise: Why free sugar can be costly
Healthwise: Why free sugar can be costly
An estimated 5-to-15 million could have their Medicaid insurance coverage lost this month. As...
Texas Medicaid lapse concerning for rural health providers
The McGavock frog was there to sign autographs after each child was given a free copy of the...
World Austim Month book reading at Burkhart Center
Burkhardt reading for World Autism Month
Burkhardt reading for World Autism Month