Increasing warmth and wind

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will continue to edge up through the work week with just slight cooling this weekend. Wind speeds will increase, too, through the work week with just a slight drop off this weekend.

There may be some patchy fog over the southeastern and far eastern viewing area through mid-morning. This may cause areas of low visibility in areas near Snyder, Gail, Jayton, Guthrie, and Paducah.

This afternoon will be similar to yesterday with highs about five degrees, more or less, above the average for the date. (KCBD First Alert)

This afternoon will be similar to yesterday. Sunny with a few clouds from time to time. Light wind with occasional gusts near 20 mph. Highs will be about five degrees, more or less, above the average for the date.

Fair and chilly tonight with a slight breeze. Lows will range from the mid-40s in the far northwestern viewing area to the mid-50s in the far southeast.

Sunshine tomorrow will help warm Lubbock to the low 80s Wednesday afternoon. The breeze will increase to about 10 to 20 mph.

A little warm and but also breezier Thursday. The day begins sunny with the afternoon becoming mostly cloudy. There will be a slight chance of a few thunderstorms late in the day. Currently, the chance of measurable rain appears slim.

Gusty winds return Friday. This will create an elevated wildfire danger and may be accompanied by blowing dust.

Our mid-April weekend will be dry but cooler, with lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s.

Light winds today, gradually increasing each day through the work week.

LUBBOCK CLIMATOLOGY

Sunday, April 9, was the average date of Lubbock’s last freeze in Spring. Lubbock’s most recent freeze, 29°, was on April 7. While not beyond possible, another freeze in the City is unlikely. It is not, however, unusual to have a freeze two weeks later than the average date.

Lubbock’s temperatures yesterday ranged from a low of 45° to a high of 80° (recorded at the Lubbock airport). The low this morning was 48° (as of this posting).

For today, April 11, Lubbock’s average low is 45° and the average high 75°. The record low is 25° (set in 1932) and the record high 94° (set in 1972).

Lubbock’s precipitation total for the month is 0.08″. That is 0.30″ below the month-to-date average. The total for the year is 0.83″, which is 1.95 below the year-to-date average.

Lubbock’s snowfall total for the season to date is 7.2″. That is 0.2″ above the average to date. Lubbock’s most recent reported snowfall was a trace on February 18.

Sunrise today was at 7:22 AM CDT, sunset is at 8:15 PM CDT. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:21 AM CDT.

