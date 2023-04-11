Jamie Lee Pruett indicted on federal gun charge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a deadly shooting in March, Jamie Lee Pruett has been indicted on a federal gun charge.

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury indicted Pruett on one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. This follows a shooting spree that left one person dead and three others injured.

The shooting spree started at the home of 42 year-old Benjamin Veanuena. Police arrived to the residence and found him with a gunshot wound to the face.

Police were then called to the Richland Entertainment Room near 92nd and Avenue P where two people were shot: 41-year-old Florencio Rivera and 32-year-old Christian Rios. Rivera was taken to the hospital by EMS and Rios was taken by private vehicle. Rios later died from his injuries.

The final victim was identified as Codie Payne. He was shot in the arm at a convenience store in Slaton. KCBD’s Shaley Sanders sat down with Payne to discuss the events leading up to the shooting and his history with Pruett.

Pruett had previously served time in prison due to a burglary of a habitation conviction in Lamesa, according to TDCJ records.

This federal indictment is on top of multiple state charges. He was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and will also face a murder charge after Rios died from his injuries.

