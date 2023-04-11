Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Jury selection started for Hobbs woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster

Jury selection has started for a woman accused of throwing her newborn baby in a dumpster in...
Jury selection has started for a woman accused of throwing her newborn baby in a dumpster in Hobbs.(Hobbs Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Jury selection has started for a woman accused of throwing her newborn baby in a dumpster in Hobbs.

Alexis Nicole Avila has been accused of throwing her newborn child in a dumpster behind a mall in Hobbs. The baby was reportedly found about six hours after being left. The New Mexico Department of Children, Youth, and Families took charge of the child. It is not known if the baby is still in their care.

Avila told investigators she did not know she was pregnant until the day before giving birth. She reportedly admitted to throwing her son in the dumpster just hours after delivering him. A nearby security camera captured the act, leading to her arrest.

Avila was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and abuse of a child. However, the murder charge appears to have been dropped, according to court documents.

She submitted a not guilty plea when she was arraigned in a Lea County courtroom in Jan. 2022. The judge placed her on house arrest until her trial, which starts this week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Trial moved for Hobbs woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lubbock Police Department made 11 arrested in a human trafficking operation last week.
11 arrested in west Lubbock human trafficking operation
LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit investigating a crash at 57th St. & Aberdeen Ave.
LPD releases name of person injured in Southwest Lubbock crash
Head-on collision at 19th and Milwaukee
5 injured in head-on crash in west Lubbock
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
suspect wanted in aggravated robbery
LPD asking for public’s help to identify suspect in central Lubbock aggravated robbery in March

Latest News

Great Plains Distributors announces founding sponsorship for Lubbock County Expo Center.
Great Plains Distributors announces founding sponsorship for Lubbock County Expo Center
One person is hospitalized in Lubbock in critical condition after an explosion and fire at...
1 hospitalized in Lubbock after dairy farm explosion in Castro County
Join the South Plains Adaptive Recreation Club for this year’s Walk, Roll, and Run Fundraiser...
SPARC to host annual ‘Walk, Roll, and Run’ fundraiser Saturday, April 15
Join the South Plains Adaptive Recreation Club for this year’s Walk, Roll, and Run Fundraiser...
Noon Notebook: SPARC's 'Walk, Roll, Run!' event