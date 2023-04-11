Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Minnie

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Minnie KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a 5-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.

Staff says she’s a sweethearts who’s calm around people. But she also loves to run and play with other dogs. Minnie is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD's Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website.

Latest News

Meet Lucy! She is a one-year-old heeler mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lucy
