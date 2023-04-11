Lubbock County Commissioners approve land for new anti-gang center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The mission to fight gangs in and around Lubbock is expanding. KCBD has learned of more than 60 operations involving smaller communities outside of Lubbock County.

That extended reach in the fight against street crime means the Texas Anti-Gang Unit in Lubbock has outgrown its home. On Monday morning, Lubbock County Commissioners approved handing over a plot of land that will grow the unit’s operations throughout the South Plains.

“The criminals are changing; they are being a lot more sophisticated than we used to think,” Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish stated.

Phillip Partin with the Texas Anti-Gang Unit in Lubbock says this sophistication comes when older gang members pass on their criminal behaviors to the next generation.

“What we are seeing now is the longer we go, and the more these youngsters are indoctrinated in the violence, is getting younger and younger each year,” said Partin.

Judge Parrish says a new facility is the first form of action to keep Lubbock safe.

“We need these good law enforcement officers talking with each other, communicating with each other, working with one another in combating this crime in Lubbock County and we are very proud of what this facility can bring,” said Parrish.

Not only will this facility bring resources to Lubbock County, but Agent Partin says it will also provide extra manpower across the South Plains.

“This is a good facility that will help all of us and give us room to grow, and give us room to have longevity and be there for a long time doing our mission,” Partin said.

The plot of land provided by the county is located just north of the Lubbock County Detention Center, on East Kent Street and Holly Avenue. The future of the facility will take action from state funds.

If all goes according to plan, the Texas Anti-Gang Unit expects to break ground within the next two years.

