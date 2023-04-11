Lubbock jury indicts suspected kidnapper gassed out of backyard bunker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman before being gassed out of an underground bunker by a SWAT team.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LPD: Kidnapping victim escapes, suspect gassed out of backyard bunker

On March 29, authorities responded to the 2600 block of Colgate St. around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a barricaded subject.

Police stated a woman entered 39-year-old Joshua Molinar’s home hoping to borrow a phone. While there, Molinar reportedly trapped her in the home, assaulted her and attempted to sexually assault her. The woman was able to fight him off and escape. She sought help from someone nearby who then reported the incident to the police.

Emergency crews arrived to the location and the woman was taken to UMC. Authorities located Molinar in an underground bunker in the backyard of the home and called in SWAT and negotiators.

After several hours, Molinar was gassed out of the bunker and taken into custody.

The grand jury indicted Molinar on the following charges:

Sexual assault

Aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury

Assault causing bodily injury

He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined bond of $310,000.

