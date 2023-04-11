Man accused of deadly shooting in Clovis arrested in Post

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A man has now been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Clovis, New Mexico.

Garza County Sheriff’s arrested 21-year-old Patrick Quinones in Post Monday evening. He’s charged with 2nd degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Just after 1 a.m., Clovis police responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex near Charlotte Str. and MLK Blvd. where they found 22-year-old Mathew Nelson injured. Nelson was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators believe Quinones was accompanied by Tamar Johnson, who is also wanted in connection to the shooting. Police are seeking additional witnesses to provide any details about the shooting.

The case remains under investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

