Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Officers plead not guilty in Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Five law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. (KNOE, GREENE FAMILY, LOUISIANA STATE POLICE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty Tuesday to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long-suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”

The arraignment came nearly five months after a grand jury handed up a list of charges ranging from negligent homicide to obstruction and malfeasance, the first indictments related to Greene’s bloody death on a roadside in rural northeast Louisiana.

Greene’s family and several supporters attended the brief proceedings in Union Parish, calling for justice to be served nearly four years after Greene’s death.

“Bring it,” Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, told reporters outside the courthouse.

Charged in the case are four current and former Louisiana State Police troopers and one Union Parish sheriff’s deputy who responded to Greene’s arrest. Facing the most serious charges, including negligent homicide, is Master Trooper Kory York, who was seen on the body-camera footage dragging Greene by his ankle shackles, putting his foot on his back to force him down and leaving the heavyset man facedown in the dirt for more than nine minutes.

The others who face various counts of malfeasance and obstruction include a lieutenant who denied the existence of his body-camera footage, another who exaggerated Greene’s resistance on the scene, a regional state police commander who detectives say pressured them not to make an arrest in the case and a Union Parish sheriff’s deputy heard on the video taunting Greene with the words “s—- hurts, doesn’t it?”

The officers have denied wrongdoing. “Plea bargaining in this case is very unlikely,” said York’s attorney, J. Michael Small.

District Attorney John Belton said no trial date has been set but the officers are expected back in court next month. Greene’s family also met Tuesday with Hugo Holland, a special prosecutor Belton hired to try the high-profile case.

Greene’s May 10, 2019, death on a rural roadside near Monroe was initially blamed by the Louisiana State Police on a car crash at the end of a high-speed chase over a traffic violation. After officials from the governor on down refused for more than two years to release the body-camera video, The Associated Press obtained and published the footage showing white troopers converging on Greene and repeatedly stunning and punching him as he wails, “I’m your brother! I’m scared! I’m scared!” A trooper can later be seen dragging the heavyset Greene by his ankle shackles and he is left facedown for more than nine minutes before he eventually goes limp.

The U.S. Justice Department conducted an extensive investigation into Greene’s death and the attempted cover-up but has yet to bring any charges.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash on FM 40 near CR 2900
DPS identifies motorcyclist killed in east Lubbock Co. crash
One person is hospitalized in Lubbock in critical condition after an explosion and fire at...
1 hospitalized in Lubbock after dairy farm explosion in Castro County
Person trapped under tractor in south Lubbock
Person trapped under tractor in south Lubbock
1 person killed and another is seriously injured after a crash in West Lubbock early Sunday...
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in West Lubbock rollover early Sunday morning
High-speed chase suspect's white pick-up truck
LSO perimeter set up after high-speed pursuit in Lubbock Co.

Latest News

The future site of the Lubbock County Expo Center of North Loop 289 and North University Avenue.
Lubbock County Expo Center anticipates groundbreaking in 2023, working to cut costs
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man eaten alive by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
After calls to resign, Feinstein seeks Judiciary replacement
Xylazine was approved for veterinary use in 1971. Sometimes known as “tranq,” it's been showing...
US names mixture of fentanyl, veterinary drug ‘emerging threat’
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry waves to the media as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in...
Prince Harry will attend father’s coronation, Meghan won’t