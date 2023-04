LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join the South Plains Adaptive Recreation Club for this year’s Walk, Roll, and Run Fundraiser event!

WHEN: Saturday, April 15, 2023

TIME: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

WHERE: Chapman Field - 2302 Ave. W Lubbock, TX, 79411

TICKETS: Visit our Zeffy Page for Ticketing and Donations.

More info below:

