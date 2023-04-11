Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Tuesday morning top stories: City council to vote on LP&L’s proposed distribution system rates

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Council to vote on LP&L distribution rates

One injured in explosion, fire at Texas dairy farm

Five killed in bank shooting

Justice Dept. seeks hold on abortion pill ban

  • The Biden Administration is appealing a federal judge’s ruling that would ban access to the abortion pill mifepristone
  • The Justice Department asked the 5th Court of Appeals to put a hold on the ruling with the legal process plays out
  • Read more here: Justice Department appeals Texas abortion pill order

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit investigating a crash at 57th St. & Aberdeen Ave.
LPD releases name of person injured in Southwest Lubbock crash
The Lubbock Police Department made 11 arrested in a human trafficking operation last week.
11 arrested in west Lubbock human trafficking operation
Head-on collision at 19th and Milwaukee
5 injured in head-on crash in west Lubbock
suspect wanted in aggravated robbery
LPD asking for public’s help to identify suspect in central Lubbock aggravated robbery in March
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt

Latest News

Healthwise: Why free sugar can be costly
Healthwise: Why free sugar can be costly
High school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.
Extra Innings for April 10
The median property value in Lubbock County is up 13 percent this year, the second year of...
Lubbock County property appraisals increase by double digits for second year
Lubbock County property appraisals increase by double digits for second year
Lubbock County property appraisals increase by double digits for second year