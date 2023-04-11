Tuesday morning top stories: City council to vote on LP&L’s proposed distribution system rates

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Council to vote on LP&L distribution rates

The city council will vote today on LP&L’s proposed distribution system rates

The $30 fixed rate and usage rates will cover infrastructure costs to join the electric retail market

Read more here: Electric customers to select Lubbock providers in August, board approves LP&L distribution rates

One injured in explosion, fire at Texas dairy farm

At least one person suffered critical injuries in an explosion and fire at the South Fork Dairy in Dimmit

The fire spread to both buildings and are a total loss with the cause of the fire still under investigation

Full story here: Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt

Five killed in bank shooting

Five people are dead after a coworker opened fire inside a bank in Louisville, Kentucky

The gunman injured nine others, including two police officer, before being killed by police

Details here: Officer in critical condition after stopping bank shooter; just graduated police academy March 31

Justice Dept. seeks hold on abortion pill ban

The Biden Administration is appealing a federal judge’s ruling that would ban access to the abortion pill mifepristone

The Justice Department asked the 5th Court of Appeals to put a hold on the ruling with the legal process plays out

Read more here: Justice Department appeals Texas abortion pill order

