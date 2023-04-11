Tuesday morning top stories: City council to vote on LP&L’s proposed distribution system rates
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Council to vote on LP&L distribution rates
- The city council will vote today on LP&L’s proposed distribution system rates
- The $30 fixed rate and usage rates will cover infrastructure costs to join the electric retail market
- Read more here: Electric customers to select Lubbock providers in August, board approves LP&L distribution rates
One injured in explosion, fire at Texas dairy farm
- At least one person suffered critical injuries in an explosion and fire at the South Fork Dairy in Dimmit
- The fire spread to both buildings and are a total loss with the cause of the fire still under investigation
- Full story here: Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
Five killed in bank shooting
- Five people are dead after a coworker opened fire inside a bank in Louisville, Kentucky
- The gunman injured nine others, including two police officer, before being killed by police
- Details here: Officer in critical condition after stopping bank shooter; just graduated police academy March 31
Justice Dept. seeks hold on abortion pill ban
- The Biden Administration is appealing a federal judge’s ruling that would ban access to the abortion pill mifepristone
- The Justice Department asked the 5th Court of Appeals to put a hold on the ruling with the legal process plays out
- Read more here: Justice Department appeals Texas abortion pill order
