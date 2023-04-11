Local Listings
University soccer player dies after collapsing while playing pickup game

A Mercer University soccer player has died after collapsing while playing a pickup game. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery, Jamarlo Phillips and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - The Mercer University community is mourning the loss of one of its own.

WANF reports that an investigation is underway into the death of 21-year-old Baba Agbaje. Officials said he died after suffering cardiac arrest while playing a pickup soccer game on Monday.

The 21-year-old was rushed to the emergency room that evening but ultimately died.

Agbaje was part of the Mercer University men’s soccer team.

“We’re heartbroken over Baba’s passing, and our hearts go out to his family and loved ones,” men’s soccer head coach Brad Ruzzo said.

Agbaje joined the men’s soccer program with his brother in the 2019 season. According to a statement from school officials, he made four starts in 18 appearances for the team.

“He was an incredible person who embodied what it means to be a Mercer Bear. Everyone who knew Baba loved him, and he was a blessing to coach. He will be greatly missed,” Ruzzo said.

The university soccer player was named to the honor roll in back-to-back seasons.

“Our hearts go out to the Agbaje family on their tragic loss and ask the Mercer family to keep them in their thoughts and prayers,” Mercer President William D. Underwood said.

Agbaje also helped lead his high school soccer team to state championships in Georgia.

“Baba was an outstanding student and was a valued teammate to other members of the soccer team. Words cannot convey the extent of our sadness over Baba’s passing,” Underwood said.

According to the Bibb County coroner, autopsy results are currently pending.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

