Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Winds to appear across South Plains on Wednesday

By John Robison
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As expected, another day of low 80s in Lubbock with most of the South Plains recording afternoon highs in the range of 78 to 82 degrees. Very pleasant weather today and it will continue to be nice throughout the week.

Lubbock rain chances for 04.11.23
Lubbock rain chances for 04.11.23(KCBD)

We do have some changes. First, a slight chance of isolated showers or storms on Thursday afternoon and evening. If showers develop, they will be limited in number extend across the region. There will be another chance of rain in the region by early next week.

The next change for South Plains weather will be increasing winds. On Wednesday, south to southeast winds will increase to 15 -25 mph. Then, on Thursday, winds are estimated to be between 20-30 mph and slightly stronger gusts from the winds on Friday.

A major windstorm is not expected, just typical spring winds and elevated fire danger for some areas by Friday and possibly on Saturday.

The afternoon temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s through Friday, then dip slightly to the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Still nice weather through the period.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash on FM 40 near CR 2900
DPS identifies motorcyclist killed in east Lubbock Co. crash
One person is hospitalized in Lubbock in critical condition after an explosion and fire at...
1 hospitalized in Lubbock after dairy farm explosion in Castro County
Person trapped under tractor in south Lubbock
Person trapped under tractor in south Lubbock
1 person killed and another is seriously injured after a crash in West Lubbock early Sunday...
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in West Lubbock rollover early Sunday morning
High-speed chase suspect's white pick-up truck
LSO perimeter set up after high-speed pursuit in Lubbock Co.

Latest News

7 Day Wind
Winds Have Returned
Breezy and eventually windy conditions return to the South Plains in the upcoming days.
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, April 12
Breezy and eventually windy conditions return to the South Plains in the upcoming days.
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Wednesday, April 12
Cool start to the morning with winds picking up for a breezy, but warm, afternoon. Winds will...
Daybreak Today Weather - Wednesday, April 12