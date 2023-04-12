Local Listings
#21 Red Raiders split series with #8 Stanford

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After losing Monday night 4 to 6, the #21 Red Raider baseball team dominated Stanford 11-2 Tuesday to split the 2-game series.

After going up 4-0 early in the game, Tech kept the offense going by adding 7 more runs. Tech’s bullpen also showed out not allowing a run over the final 6 2/3 innings.

The Red Raiders had their 15th double-digit scoring game this season and a third such game against a Top 25 opponent.

According to Texas Tech Athletics, it was the most lopsided loss for #8 Stanford since a season-opening 8-1 loss to CSU Fullerton and it was only the third home loss for the Cardinal this season.

Tech got its first true road win this season after going 0-5, which included three-straight walk-off losses – twice to Texas and once to New Mexico.

After this series split, the Red Raiders will be back on the road this weekend returning to Big 12 play against Oklahoma.

First Pitch from Norman is set for Friday at 6:30 p.m.

