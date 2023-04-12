Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Cat living at shelter for 8 years in search of right home

Darren is an 8-year-old tabby cat who needs the right owner to adopt him.
Darren is an 8-year-old tabby cat who needs the right owner to adopt him.(Ocooch Mountain Humane Society)
By Charlie Hildebrand and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - An animal shelter in Wisconsin is hoping to find a home for one of its long-term residents.

According to the Ocooch Mountain Humane Society, Darren is an 8-year-old tabby cat who needs the right owner to adopt him.

Shelter manager Cat Arbegust said that Darren has been a shy cat ever since he came in as a stray about eight years ago. According to the animal team, he has been placed in their sanctuary with other fearful cats.

But despite his feisty nature, the team believes the right owner for Darren is out there, specifically a quiet home without dogs or children.

“He might not be a lap cat, he might just be kind of a roommate as opposed to a true pet cat,” Arbegust said.

The shelter encourages anyone interested in adopting Darren or other animals to contact them at 608-475-1885.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash on FM 40 near CR 2900
DPS identifies motorcyclist killed in east Lubbock Co. crash
One person is hospitalized in Lubbock in critical condition after an explosion and fire at...
1 hospitalized in Lubbock after dairy farm explosion in Castro County
Person trapped under tractor in south Lubbock
Person trapped under tractor in south Lubbock
1 person killed and another is seriously injured after a crash in West Lubbock early Sunday...
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in West Lubbock rollover early Sunday morning
High-speed chase suspect's white pick-up truck
LSO perimeter set up after high-speed pursuit in Lubbock Co.

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Louis Bernard...
Florida executes ‘ninja killer’ for couple’s 1989 death
FILE - Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen speaks to reporters after a second...
Trump sues ex-lawyer Cohen, key witness in criminal case
Justin Pearson and his fiancée Oceana Gillian arrive at the Shelby County Board of...
Expelled Black lawmaker Pearson to return to Tennessee House
FILE - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, center, tours the Greater Omaha Packing beef...
US urges meat companies to ensure they don’t use child labor
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration