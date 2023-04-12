Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Credit reporting complaints ‘skyrocket’ to new record, report finds

69% of all complaints were against the big three bureaus
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A recent report by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (US PIRG) found complaints against credit reporting agencies nearly doubled from 2021 to 2022.

According to the report, credit reporting complaints made up 75% of the more than 800,000 complaints made by consumers last year to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

“Consumers are complaining that the credit reporting system is stacked against them, because the credit reporting bureaus don’t listen, don’t fix mistakes and don’t reply to consumers at all,” Ed Mierzwinski, senior director of U.S. PIRG’s Federal Consumer Program, said.

Mierzwinksi, who wrote the report, found 69% of consumer complaints were against the big three credit bureaus: Transunion, Equifax and Experian.

Mierzwinkski said the increase in complaints is concerning because having a bad credit score can impact your ability to buy a house, secure a loan, or get a job.

“In this tough economy, you want your credit report to be accurate,” he said. “The consumers are saying, they’re not accurate. Consumers are saying, they’re not listening to me.”

We reached out to all three major credit report companies to get their thoughts on the report. The Consumer Data Industry Association (CDIA) replied on their behalf:

Mierzwinski recommended using the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) complaint database to search complaints by company to see others’ experiences.

If you do run into an issue, he suggested filing a complaint with the CFPB and your state attorney general’s office.

But at the end of the day, your best bet to avoid a low credit score is to make every effort to pay your bills on time, Mierzwinski said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person trapped under tractor in south Lubbock
Person trapped under tractor in south Lubbock
High-speed chase suspect's white pick-up truck
LSO perimeter set up after high-speed pursuit in Lubbock Co.
Multiple agencies are responding to a pallet fire in Southeast Lubbock, Southeast Drive and...
Multiple departments fight pallet fire in Southeast Lubbock
I-27 crash causing entrapment
Person trapped in pick-up truck after I-27 crash
Plainview Police Badge
Matador man dies after crash involving semi in Plainview

Latest News

April is National Safe Digging Month
Atmos Energy advocates for Safety Awareness during National Safe Digging Month
Every year in April, National Safe Digging Month is an opportunity to remind homeowners,...
Noon Notebook: Pipeline safety with ATMOS Energy
FILE - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan testifies before the Senate...
EPA awards $177 million to environmental justice groups
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
After calls to resign, Feinstein seeks Judiciary replacement
Join CATS Playhouse Friday & Saturday for Ken Ludwig's production of 'Baskerville' a Sherlock...
CATS Playhouse presents ‘Baskerville’ a Sherlock Holmes mystery