Dutch Bros partnering with CASA of the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -

WHAT: All Dutch Bros locations in Texas on Friday, April 14 will donate $1 from every

drink sold to CASA, an organization dedicated to supporting and promoting court-appointed volunteer advocacy for children and youth who have experienced abuse or neglect. Drinks available include specialty coffee, smoothies, teas, freezes, lemonade, exclusive Dutch Bros RebelTMenergy drink and Nitro Cold Brew coffee. Dutch Bros works to create a massive difference one cup at a time through partnering with local organizations who are focused on enriching their communities.

WHERE: All Dutch Bros locations in Texas

WHEN: Friday, April 14

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it’s now sharing the “Dutch Luv” with more than 700 locations in 14 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros RebelTM energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, & TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

