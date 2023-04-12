Local Listings
Fed up by LA pothole, Arnold Schwarzenegger fills it himself

This video still image provided by The Office of Arnold Schwarzenegger, shows former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, repairing a pot hole on a street in his Los Angeles neighborhood on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Fed up by an enormous pothole in his neighborhood, Schwarzenegger picked up a shovel and filled it himself.(The Office of Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
By The Associated Press
Apr. 11, 2023
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fed up by an enormous pothole in his Los Angeles neighborhood, Arnold Schwarzenegger picked up a shovel and filled it himself.

The actor and former California governor tweeted a video Tuesday of him and a helper using packaged concrete to repair the road in the Brentwood area.

“Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it,” he wrote on Twitter. “I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.”

A neighbor rolled down her car window and shouted her thanks at the action movie star.

“You’re welcome,” said Schwarzenegger, decked out in work boots, a leather jacket and shades reminiscent of his role in “Terminator.”

“You have to do it yourself. This is crazy. For three weeks I’ve been waiting for this hole to be closed,” he said.

Daniel Ketchell, a spokesperson for Schwarzenegger, said Brentwood residents made repeated requests for repairs since winter storms opened up potholes and cracks on local roads.

Mayor Karen Bass last week announced a plan to address what she called an unprecedented number of damaged streets across the city. Since Dec. 30, Los Angeles has received 19,692 service requests for repairs, and as of April 6, crews had filled at least 17,549 potholes, officials said.

The Department of Public Works did not immediately respond to an email asking whether the pothole Schwarzenegger filled had been scheduled to be repaired.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

