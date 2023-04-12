Local Listings
Federal grand jury indicts shooter in deadly Levelland SWAT standoff

(KCBD Photo)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A federal grand jury has indicted the man accused of killing one and injuring multiple other LSO officers in a 2021 SWAT standoff in Levelland.

On July 15, 2021, local law enforcement responded to the 1100 block of 10th St. in Levelland for reports of a man laying in the street and carrying a large weapon. Upon arrival, they found then-22-year-old Omar Soto-Chavira had entered his home. The warrant for Soto-Chavira stated he was not cooperating with police or Levelland negotiators.

Soto-Chavira reportedly opened fire on the officers at the scene, who took cover and returned fire. Lubbock County SWAT was called.

After SWAT arrived to support Levelland police, Soto-Chavira reportedly shot and killed 38-year-old LSO SWAT Commander Josh Bartlett. He is also accused of shooting Sgt. Shawn Wilson in the head and shooting two other officers. Wilson was rushed to a nearby hospital during the standoff.

The standoff lasted for about 11 hours before Soto-Chavira was taken into custody.

Soto-Chavira has been federally indicted on the charge of Assaulting a Federal Officer with a Deadly Weapon. He was first issued this charge in July of 2021.

Soto-Chavira was indicted on a state capital murder charge in Sep. of 2021.

