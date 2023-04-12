Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Firefighters find 14 dead cats while battling house fire

Fourteen cats have been found dead after a fire broke out at a New Mexico home.
Fourteen cats have been found dead after a fire broke out at a New Mexico home.(Las Cruces Fire Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (Gray News) - More than a dozen cats died in a house fire in New Mexico over the weekend.

According to the Las Cruces Fire Department, firefighters were called to a home for reports of flames coming from the house.

Firefighters said smoke and flames were showing from multiple windows on the second floor of the home when they arrived.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the second floor and had it under control within about 30 minutes.

Firefighters said they rescued a cat that was found inside the home during their inspection, but also discovered 14 deceased felines on the second floor.

No other injuries were reported. The home was in the process of being renovated, officials said.

The home’s second floor was heavily damaged in the fire.

Las Cruces fire reports the cause of the blaze remains under investigation along with a damage estimation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person trapped under tractor in south Lubbock
Person trapped under tractor in south Lubbock
High-speed chase suspect's white pick-up truck
LSO perimeter set up after high-speed pursuit in Lubbock Co.
Multiple agencies are responding to a pallet fire in Southeast Lubbock, Southeast Drive and...
Multiple departments fight pallet fire in Southeast Lubbock
I-27 crash causing entrapment
Person trapped in pick-up truck after I-27 crash
Plainview Police Badge
Matador man dies after crash involving semi in Plainview

Latest News

April is National Safe Digging Month
Atmos Energy advocates for Safety Awareness during National Safe Digging Month
Every year in April, National Safe Digging Month is an opportunity to remind homeowners,...
Noon Notebook: Pipeline safety with ATMOS Energy
FILE - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan testifies before the Senate...
EPA awards $177 million to environmental justice groups
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
After calls to resign, Feinstein seeks Judiciary replacement
Join CATS Playhouse Friday & Saturday for Ken Ludwig's production of 'Baskerville' a Sherlock...
CATS Playhouse presents ‘Baskerville’ a Sherlock Holmes mystery