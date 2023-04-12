Literacy Lubbock Story Time with the Lubbock Fire Department

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Join Literacy Lubbock at the Science Spectrum on Saturday, April 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a special story time with Lubbock Fire Rescue.

The event is free and open to the public with crafts, snacks, free book giveaways and a chance to meet our local firefighters! This does not include admission to the Science Spectrum.

