Literacy Lubbock Story Time with the Lubbock Fire Department
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Join Literacy Lubbock at the Science Spectrum on Saturday, April 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a special story time with Lubbock Fire Rescue.
The event is free and open to the public with crafts, snacks, free book giveaways and a chance to meet our local firefighters! This does not include admission to the Science Spectrum.
