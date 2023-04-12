LSO perimeter set up after high-speed pursuit in Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has set up a perimeter in southwest Lubbock County after a high-speed chase Tuesday night.

Troopers attempted to pull over a white Chevrolet pick-up truck near 98th Street, according to officials. The truck then fled south on Hwy 87.

When the truck reached FM 41, it turned west and continued to flee from authorities. The truck came to a stop in the area of CR 1140, where the driver exited the vehicle and ran away.

LSO officials described the individual as a bald Hispanic man wearing a white shirt.

Authorities have set up a perimeter in the area.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.