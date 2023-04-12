Local Listings
Matador man dies after crash involving semi in Plainview

Plainview Police Badge(Plainview Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A crash involving a semi-truck in Plainview has left one person dead.

On April 4 just before 2 p.m., Plainview police responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of SW 4th and S Columbia.

Upon arrival, officers found Larry Williams of Matador with serious injuries.

Police stated Williams appeared to have been crossing the intersection, heading east on 4th Street. Williams reportedly drove into the path of travel of a semi-truck heading north on Columbia. The two vehicles crashed in the roadway.

Williams was taken to Covenant hospital for treatment. On April 10, he died from his injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

