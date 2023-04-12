Local Listings
Multiple departments fighting pallet fire in Southeast Lubbock

By KCBD Digital
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple agencies are responding to a pallet fire in Southeast Lubbock, Southeast Drive and Slaton Highway, 7507 Southeast Drive.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies are providing traffic control.

“At approximately 3:43 P.M., deputies were dispatched to 7507 Southeast Dr in reference to a fire. When deputies arrived, they noticed a large grass fire and several pallets on fire,” LSO said.

Roosevelt Fire Department, Slaton fire and Buffalo Fire are on scene. Traffic is being diverted from SE Drive while they run hoses.

“Due to the fire Olive/FM 3020, and Southeast Drive E Loop is currently being shut down. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route.”

Firefighters were called to the same location for a similar fire back in May 2022.

ATF on scene of pallet fire in Southeast Lubbock on Wednesday afternoon.
ATF on scene of pallet fire in Southeast Lubbock on Wednesday afternoon.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)
ATF on scene of pallet fire in Southeast Lubbock on Wednesday afternoon.
ATF on scene of pallet fire in Southeast Lubbock on Wednesday afternoon.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)

