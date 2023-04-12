Local Listings
Person trapped in pick-up truck after I-27 crash

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A person is trapped in their pick-up truck after a two-vehicle crash on I-27.

I-27 crash causing entrapment
I-27 crash causing entrapment(KCBD, Andrew Wood)

At 3:44 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a crash on the interstate just south of 34th Street.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-27, according to police. One person was trapped in their pick-up truck, but no injuries have been reported.

Authorities are encouraging motorists to avoid the area.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

