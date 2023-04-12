Person trapped in pick-up truck after I-27 crash
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A person is trapped in their pick-up truck after a two-vehicle crash on I-27.
At 3:44 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a crash on the interstate just south of 34th Street.
The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-27, according to police. One person was trapped in their pick-up truck, but no injuries have been reported.
Authorities are encouraging motorists to avoid the area.
This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.
