Person trapped under tractor in south Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A person is reportedly trapped under a tractor in south Lubbock.

EMS responded to the 4600 block of 146th St. around 8:45 p.m.

A tractor flipped, trapping a person underneath it, according to EMS and KCBD staff at the scene.

There has been no word on injuries, however, EMS has not yet taken anyone to the hospital.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

