Breezy conditions Wednesday, chance for storms Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 50s, with mostly clear skies Wednesday night. South winds will be around 15 to 20 mph.

It will be breezy Thursday, with south winds around 15 to 25 mph. In the morning it will be mostly sunny; but expect partly cloudy skies as we move into the afternoon. There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms expected as we move into the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Raincast (KCBD)

The chance for thunderstorms and showers will linger through the night. Thursday night will also be breezy and partly cloudy. Wind speeds will be around 15 to 25 mph coming from the south. Low temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

Friday will be warm, sunny, and dusty. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s, with west winds around 15 to 25 mph. Patchy blowing dust is expected in the afternoon.

7-Day Winds (KCBD)

Friday evening will be breezy with southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. After midnight expect mostly clear skies and calmer west winds around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-40s as a cold front approaches.

