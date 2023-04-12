Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Breezy conditions Wednesday, chance for storms Thursday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 50s, with mostly clear skies Wednesday night. South winds will be around 15 to 20 mph.

It will be breezy Thursday, with south winds around 15 to 25 mph. In the morning it will be mostly sunny; but expect partly cloudy skies as we move into the afternoon. There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms expected as we move into the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

The chance for thunderstorms and showers will linger through the night. Thursday night will also be breezy and partly cloudy. Wind speeds will be around 15 to 25 mph coming from the south. Low temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

Friday will be warm, sunny, and dusty. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s, with west winds around 15 to 25 mph. Patchy blowing dust is expected in the afternoon.

7-Day Winds
7-Day Winds(KCBD)

Friday evening will be breezy with southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. After midnight expect mostly clear skies and calmer west winds around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-40s as a cold front approaches.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are responding to a pallet fire in Southeast Lubbock, Southeast Drive and...
Multiple departments fight pallet fire in Southeast Lubbock
Person trapped under tractor in south Lubbock
Person trapped under tractor in south Lubbock
High-speed chase suspect's white pick-up truck
LSO perimeter set up after high-speed pursuit in Lubbock Co.
I-27 crash causing entrapment
Person trapped in pick-up truck after I-27 crash
Plainview Police Badge
Matador man dies after crash involving semi in Plainview

Latest News

Fire Weather Watch
Thunderstorms to the north Thursday night, Fire Weather Watch Friday
7 Day Forecast
Showers and Thunderstorms Tonight
Tonight, scattered and isolated showers and thunderstorms move through the area, with a weekend...
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, April 13
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 6 for Thursday, Apr. 13
Tonight, scattered and isolated showers and thunderstorms move through the area, with a weekend...
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Thursday, April 13