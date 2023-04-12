Wednesday morning top stories: Woman critically injured in dairy farm explosion

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Woman critically injured in dairy farm explosion

A fiery explosion at the Southfork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt left one person in critical condition and killed 18,000 cattle

Investigators are trying to determine if waste removal equipment caused the blast

Full story here: Castro Co. Dairy Farm explosion leaves one in critical condition, thousands of cattle dead

Proposed change to police response to wrecks

Lubbock’s chief of police is proposing a change to how officers respond to minor crashes

He says residents could self report wrecks, where no one is injured, freeing up officers to respond to crimes

Details here: Lubbock PD proposes not responding to minor, non-injury crashes

Rep. Burrows files bill to put armed guards in public schools

Texas House lawmakers are considering a bill that would require an armed guard in all public schools in the state

Schools that cannot afford extra security can train a staff member to serve as an armed guard

Read more here: Lubbock Rep. Burrows files bill to put armed guards in public schools

Police release footage of bank shooting

Louisville police released bodycam footage of officers responding to the deadly shooting at a bank

One officer was critically injured while another officer killed the shooter

*graphic warning* Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter WATCH:

