Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Wednesday morning top stories: Woman critically injured in dairy farm explosion

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Woman critically injured in dairy farm explosion

Proposed change to police response to wrecks

Rep. Burrows files bill to put armed guards in public schools

Police release footage of bank shooting

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash on FM 40 near CR 2900
DPS identifies motorcyclist killed in east Lubbock Co. crash
One person is hospitalized in Lubbock in critical condition after an explosion and fire at...
1 hospitalized in Lubbock after dairy farm explosion in Castro County
1 person killed and another is seriously injured after a crash in West Lubbock early Sunday...
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in West Lubbock rollover early Sunday morning
Person trapped under tractor in south Lubbock
Person trapped under tractor in south Lubbock
The Lubbock Police Department made 11 arrested in a human trafficking operation last week.
11 arrested in west Lubbock human trafficking operation

Latest News

Single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10...
Hamilton tickets to go on sale Wednesday, April 19
Jamie Lee Pruett, 49
Jamie Lee Pruett indicted on federal gun charge
A Lubbock landlord says increasing property appraisals could force him to raise rent for...
‘Backed into a corner:’ Lubbock landlord battles keeping rental rates fair as property appraisals rise
Lubbock landlord battles keeping rental rates fair as property appraisals rise
Lubbock landlord battles keeping rental rates fair as property appraisals rise