Wednesday morning top stories: Woman critically injured in dairy farm explosion

Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Woman critically injured in dairy farm explosion
- A fiery explosion at the Southfork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt left one person in critical condition and killed 18,000 cattle
- Investigators are trying to determine if waste removal equipment caused the blast
- Full story here: Castro Co. Dairy Farm explosion leaves one in critical condition, thousands of cattle dead
Proposed change to police response to wrecks
- Lubbock’s chief of police is proposing a change to how officers respond to minor crashes
- He says residents could self report wrecks, where no one is injured, freeing up officers to respond to crimes
- Details here: Lubbock PD proposes not responding to minor, non-injury crashes
Rep. Burrows files bill to put armed guards in public schools
- Texas House lawmakers are considering a bill that would require an armed guard in all public schools in the state
- Schools that cannot afford extra security can train a staff member to serve as an armed guard
- Read more here: Lubbock Rep. Burrows files bill to put armed guards in public schools
Police release footage of bank shooting
- Louisville police released bodycam footage of officers responding to the deadly shooting at a bank
- One officer was critically injured while another officer killed the shooter
- WATCH: *graphic warning* Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter
