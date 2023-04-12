Winds Have Returned
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Breezy and eventually windy conditions return to the South Plains in the upcoming days. Today, we warm to the low 80s, with a high of 83 here in Lubbock. Winds stay breezy for most of the day, picking up in the late morning and early afternoon. Tonight, lows drop to the low 50s.
Tomorrow, winds start early, maintaining very breezy conditions during the day. Temperatures reach similar highs to the day prior. A slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon continues overnight to Friday morning. Friday, winds really pick up. A cooling boundary drops weekend high temperatures to the mid 70s.
