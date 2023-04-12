Winds Have Returned

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Breezy and eventually windy conditions return to the South Plains in the upcoming days. Today, we warm to the low 80s, with a high of 83 here in Lubbock. Winds stay breezy for most of the day, picking up in the late morning and early afternoon. Tonight, lows drop to the low 50s.

7 Day Wind (KCBD)

Tomorrow, winds start early, maintaining very breezy conditions during the day. Temperatures reach similar highs to the day prior. A slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon continues overnight to Friday morning. Friday, winds really pick up. A cooling boundary drops weekend high temperatures to the mid 70s.

