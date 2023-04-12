Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Winds Have Returned

By Collin Mertz
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Breezy and eventually windy conditions return to the South Plains in the upcoming days. Today, we warm to the low 80s, with a high of 83 here in Lubbock. Winds stay breezy for most of the day, picking up in the late morning and early afternoon. Tonight, lows drop to the low 50s.

7 Day Wind
7 Day Wind(KCBD)

Tomorrow, winds start early, maintaining very breezy conditions during the day. Temperatures reach similar highs to the day prior. A slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon continues overnight to Friday morning. Friday, winds really pick up. A cooling boundary drops weekend high temperatures to the mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person trapped under tractor in south Lubbock
Person trapped under tractor in south Lubbock
High-speed chase suspect's white pick-up truck
LSO perimeter set up after high-speed pursuit in Lubbock Co.
Multiple agencies are responding to a pallet fire in Southeast Lubbock, Southeast Drive and...
Multiple departments fight pallet fire in Southeast Lubbock
I-27 crash causing entrapment
Person trapped in pick-up truck after I-27 crash
Plainview Police Badge
Matador man dies after crash involving semi in Plainview

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
Showers and Thunderstorms Tonight
Tonight, scattered and isolated showers and thunderstorms move through the area, with a weekend...
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Thursday, April 13
Tonight, scattered and isolated showers and thunderstorms move through the area, with a weekend...
Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, April 13
Raincast
Breezy conditions Wednesday, chance for storms Thursday