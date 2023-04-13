Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Amazon to start charging fees for some UPS returns

Amazon will be starting to charge customers a $1 fee for some UPS returns.
Amazon will be starting to charge customers a $1 fee for some UPS returns.(Amazon via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is taking new measures to try to get customers to return fewer of their online orders.

The company announced it will start charging customers a $1 fee if they return items to a UPS store when there is a Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh grocery store or Kohl’s closer to the consumer’s delivery address.

Amazon owns Whole Foods and Fresh grocery stores while having a return partnership with Kohl’s.

Additionally, Amazon recently started flagging frequently returned products on its website. It has been adding badges to items with “significantly higher return rates for their product category” to give customers a heads-up before purchasing.

Certain retailers such as H&M, J.Crew and Abercrombie & Fitch are also adding fees of up to $7 to return items online.

Furthermore, some retailers are shortening their return windows for customers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are responding to a pallet fire in Southeast Lubbock, Southeast Drive and...
Multiple departments fight pallet fire in Southeast Lubbock
Person trapped under tractor in south Lubbock
Person trapped under tractor in south Lubbock
High-speed chase suspect's white pick-up truck
LSO perimeter set up after high-speed pursuit in Lubbock Co.
I-27 crash causing entrapment
Person trapped in pick-up truck after I-27 crash
Plainview Police Badge
Matador man dies after crash involving semi in Plainview

Latest News

Casas for Casa fundraiser
Lubbock students helping with Casas for Casa fundraiser
Local residents stand near a crater left by a Russian missile in Zaporizhzhia , Ukraine,...
Russian court fines Wikipedia for article about Ukraine war
SUV burned on March 30, 2023
Despite not being on recall list, 2nd Kia catches fire with driver behind wheel
A TV screen is seen reporting North Korea's missile launch with a file image of North Korean...
North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel long-range missile
Former President Donald Trump, left, gestures as he leaves Trump Tower in New York, Thursday,...
Trump answers questions for 7 hours in NY fraud lawsuit