CATS Playhouse presents ‘Baskerville’ a Sherlock Holmes mystery

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Get your deerstalker cap on — the play’s afoot! Comedic genius Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic The Hound of the Baskervilles into a murderously funny adventure. Sherlock Holmes is on the case. The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one. To find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir. Watch as our intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises, and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than forty characters. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can our heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun and see how far from elementary the truth can be.

View ticket info and show times by visiting https://catsplayhouse.ludus.com/index.php

Show times:

Friday, April 14 @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 @ 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 21 @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22 @ 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 28 @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 @ 7:30 p.m.

*Doors open at 7 p.m.*

