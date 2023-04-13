Clint Conkin named new Slaton Head Football Coach, Athletic Director
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - The Slaton Tigers have hired New Head Football Coach/AD Clint Conkin!
He had some great seasons up in Clarendon and has also worked in Littlefield.
Now he comes to Slaton to help turn around a pigskin program that has lost 12 straight and 14 of the last 15.
I talked to Coach Conkin about this great opportunity:
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.