Clint Conkin named new Slaton Head Football Coach, Athletic Director

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - The Slaton Tigers have hired New Head Football Coach/AD Clint Conkin!

He had some great seasons up in Clarendon and has also worked in Littlefield.

Now he comes to Slaton to help turn around a pigskin program that has lost 12 straight and 14 of the last 15.

I talked to Coach Conkin about this great opportunity:

