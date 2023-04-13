Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

DPS arrests man talking online with undercover agent posing as young girl

Cory Bills, 42
Cory Bills, 42(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been federally indicted after attempting to meet up with an undercover agent posing as a young girl.

Cory Shane Bills, 42, first made contact with the agent, who was posing as an underaged girl, online. The two discussed meeting up, and Bills agreed to meet the Amarillo agent in Lubbock.

DPS officials stated he was taken into custody on I-27 while he was heading to the meeting place.

On Tuesday, he was indicted on two counts of attempted enticement of a minor.

Online records show he was arrested on a similar charge in 2007.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person trapped under tractor in south Lubbock
Person trapped under tractor in south Lubbock
Multiple agencies are responding to a pallet fire in Southeast Lubbock, Southeast Drive and...
Multiple departments fight pallet fire in Southeast Lubbock
High-speed chase suspect's white pick-up truck
LSO perimeter set up after high-speed pursuit in Lubbock Co.
I-27 crash causing entrapment
Person trapped in pick-up truck after I-27 crash
Plainview Police Badge
Matador man dies after crash involving semi in Plainview

Latest News

Casas for CASA
Local high school students helping build play houses for Casas for CASA
WATCH: Frenship student gets surprise homecoming from brother in Army
WATCH: Frenship student gets surprise homecoming from brother in Army
WATCH: Frenship student gets surprise homecoming from brother in Army
WATCH: Frenship student gets surprise homecoming from brother in Army
April is National Safe Digging Month
Atmos Energy advocates for Safety Awareness during National Safe Digging Month