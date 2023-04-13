DPS arrests man talking online with undercover agent posing as young girl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been federally indicted after attempting to meet up with an undercover agent posing as a young girl.

Cory Shane Bills, 42, first made contact with the agent, who was posing as an underaged girl, online. The two discussed meeting up, and Bills agreed to meet the Amarillo agent in Lubbock.

DPS officials stated he was taken into custody on I-27 while he was heading to the meeting place.

On Tuesday, he was indicted on two counts of attempted enticement of a minor.

Online records show he was arrested on a similar charge in 2007.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.