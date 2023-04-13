Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Everybody’s a winner at 5th annual Miracle Mustang game

By Berkeley Adams
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER CITY, Texas (KCBD) - It was a field of dreams this afternoon as everyone on the diamond was a winner.

The Miracle Mustang game is a fun game between Denver City Special Education students and the Mustang baseball team. The 5th annual Miracle Mustang game was a success in beautiful baseball weather.

Miracle Mustangs of all ages put their shoes and sunscreen on and went out to the ballpark. Starting with fun warm up games, the Miracle Mustangs and the baseball team got their muscles warmed up. Corn hole, playing catch, hitting the ball off the T, ground balls, and much more put a smile on the Mustangs’ faces. It was a day for the baseball team to have fun with the Special Education students and give them the opportunity of a lifetime.

There was never a dull moment on the diamond, as these Mustangs put their bat to the ball and flew around the bases for a home run. This moment was something the Miracle Mustangs will never forget as they got to show off their talents to a team they have looked up to for years.

The Denver City community filled the stands and watched as one by one, the Miracle Mustangs crossed home plate.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are responding to a pallet fire in Southeast Lubbock, Southeast Drive and...
Multiple departments fight pallet fire in Southeast Lubbock
Person trapped under tractor in south Lubbock
Person trapped under tractor in south Lubbock
High-speed chase suspect's white pick-up truck
LSO perimeter set up after high-speed pursuit in Lubbock Co.
I-27 crash causing entrapment
Person trapped in pick-up truck after I-27 crash
Plainview Police Badge
Matador man dies after crash involving semi in Plainview

Latest News

Texas Tech Football Field
Texas Tech to install new playing surface, LED lights
The Slaton Tigers have hired New Head Football Coach/AD Clint Conkin!
Clint Conkin named new Slaton Head Football Coach, Athletic Director
The Red Raiders defeat Stanford
#21 Red Raiders split series with #8 Stanford
Red raiders split series with Stanford
Texas Tech vs. Stanford