Everybody’s a winner at 5th annual Miracle Mustang game

DENVER CITY, Texas (KCBD) - It was a field of dreams this afternoon as everyone on the diamond was a winner.

The Miracle Mustang game is a fun game between Denver City Special Education students and the Mustang baseball team. The 5th annual Miracle Mustang game was a success in beautiful baseball weather.

Miracle Mustangs of all ages put their shoes and sunscreen on and went out to the ballpark. Starting with fun warm up games, the Miracle Mustangs and the baseball team got their muscles warmed up. Corn hole, playing catch, hitting the ball off the T, ground balls, and much more put a smile on the Mustangs’ faces. It was a day for the baseball team to have fun with the Special Education students and give them the opportunity of a lifetime.

There was never a dull moment on the diamond, as these Mustangs put their bat to the ball and flew around the bases for a home run. This moment was something the Miracle Mustangs will never forget as they got to show off their talents to a team they have looked up to for years.

The Denver City community filled the stands and watched as one by one, the Miracle Mustangs crossed home plate.

