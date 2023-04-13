Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Charmer

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Charmer KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a 1-year-old Labrador mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

He is a beautiful boy who is still growing. He is also very sweet and plays well with other dogs. Charmer is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD's Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website.

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Charmer
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Goob
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Goob
