KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Charmer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Charmer KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a 1-year-old Labrador mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

He is a beautiful boy who is still growing. He is also very sweet and plays well with other dogs. Charmer is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Goob.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.