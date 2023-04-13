Local Listings
Local high school students helping build play houses for Casas for CASA

Casas for CASA
Casas for CASA(CASA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Local high school students are helping the Casas for CASA fundraiser push forward for another year.

Students from Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper are building play houses for court-appointed special advocates of the South Plains.

These houses, among other prizes, will be raffled off. All the proceeds will be dedicated to supporting the services CASA provides, including services for foster children in the Lubbock area.

Pre-sale for the raffle tickets opened on April 1. Tickets are available for purchase until May 30.

Check out the additional prizes and how you can buy tickets here.

