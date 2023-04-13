Lubbock Aquarium announces start of phase one of Discovery Trail

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More progress is being made at the future site of the Lubbock Aquarium. The aquarium has started phase one one the Discovery Trail, which includes an interactive educational ocean playground.

Those interested in helping with the build can come out Thursday, April 13 and Friday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Lubbock Aquarium is located off of 29th Drive and the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

The aquarium will also kick-off its Petsfest Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 at Adventure Park. All proceeds will benefit the Lubbock Aquarium. This three-day event will start with a VIP Shark Show and Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are required for the VIP event:

Adult tickets - $24.99 for ages 13 and older

Children’s tickets - $16.99 for ages three to 12

Each ticket includes the Shark Show, Ocean Craft for kids and a chicken strip dinner with fries and a drink.

Children under 2 are free but does not include food. Seating for the VIP event is limited.

Tickets to the VIP event can be purchased here: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/adventurepark/items/443615/calendar/2023/04/?flow=no&f

On Saturday and Sunday, there are multiple Shark Shows each day, as follows:

Saturday, April 29th 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 30th 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

In addition to the Shark Shows, on Saturday there will be Pet, Food and Business vendors throughout the pet friendly festival. Tickets Saturday and Sunday are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

Tickets can be purchased at:

https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/adventurepark/items/447501/calendar/2023/04/?flow=no&f

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.