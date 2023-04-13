Local Listings
Lubbock man indicted on 12 child pornography charges

James Michael Martinez
James Michael Martinez(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Lubbock man on 12 child pornography distribution charges.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office first arrested 31-year-old James Michael Martinez in Feb. 2022. According to public records, he was taken into custody on six separate charges of possession with intent to promote child pornography.

From Dec. 2020 to Feb. 2020, court records show Martinez distributed 12 files showing sexually explicit content of at least one child.

On Tuesday, he was federally indicted on 11 counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Martinez is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $120,000 bond.

