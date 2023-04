LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Over 5,400 customers reportedly lost power in central Lubbock.

Lubbock Power & Light’s outage map showed the outage was mainly around the Tech Terrace neighborhood.

Many in the area reported the outages just after 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to the outage map, power has been restored to the area.

