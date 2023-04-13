Local Listings
Private investigator files small claims suit against Lubbock County Judge Parrish

By Matt Ernst
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A private investigation agency has filed a lawsuit against Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish.

Tracer Bullet Enterprises’ small claims suit, filed against Parrish personally in the Lubbock County Justice of the Peace Pct. 4, accuses Parrish of not paying $1,018.25.

The court filing states Parrish hired the company in October 2022, for private investigation services. It claims, despite repeated attempts to collect, Parrish has not paid an invoice presented on Oct. 29. The lawsuit seeks the amount due, interest, late payment penalties and attorney’s fees.

Parrish sent a statement to KCBD late Thursday, saying “I’ve not been served with any papers, and will not comment.”

Parrish has served as Lubbock County Judge since 2019. In Texas, the county judge is the chief executive of the county government and presiding officer of the commissioners court.

