Showers and Thunderstorms Tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tonight, scattered and isolated showers and thunderstorms move through the area, with a weekend cooldown shortly behind. We start the day with lighter breezes and clearer skies, replaced by windier, cloudier conditions in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs today get into the mid 80s. Showers have the potential to continue overnight. Lows tonight range from mid 40s to upper 50s.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Tomorrow, winds are high with fire weather conditions. Highs in the mid 80s again. A front drops Saturday and Sunday’s temperatures into the mid 70s.

