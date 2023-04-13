Texas Tech selling salvaged bricks from Jones AT&T end zone

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Bricks salvaged from the historic Jones AT&T South Endzone are now available for purchase!

This is a chance to own a piece of Texas Tech history, bring Jones AT&T Stadium to your home or office!

A limited quantity is available and can be ordered by clicking the button below. Purchase options include your choice of pick up or shipping for an additional fee. Each brick features the same engraved message, but the color/ style of brick may vary.

Each brick purchased will support student-athlete resources through the Red Raider Club.

Pick up at the Red Raider Club office in Lubbock will be available approximately 7 days after the purchase date. An email will be sent when the brick is ready for pickup.

Bricks will be shipped between 7-10 days after purchase. You will receive an email confirmation once shipped.

Those interested can purchase a brick here.

