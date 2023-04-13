Local Listings
Thunderstorms to the north Thursday night, Fire Weather Watch Friday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few isolated thunderstorms have made their way through the northern part of the viewing area.

Radar
Radar(KCBD)

Unfortunately, no rain in the Lubbock forecast as of right now. We are looking at cloudy skies Thursday evening, but becoming clear after midnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-50s, with breezy south winds around 15 to 25 mph.

Friday’s high temperatures will be in the mid-80s, with sunny skies. There will be a Fire Weather Watch in effect from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. West winds will be windy, around 15 to 25 mph. It will be another no burn day and wildfires will spread easily in these conditions.

Fire Weather Watch
Fire Weather Watch(KCBD)

Friday night, expect mostly clear skies, with overnight temperatures in the upper 40s. It will be a windy night, with southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Saturday will be sunny and cooler as a cold front comes through the area. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s, with northwest winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Saturday night will be colder, with temperatures in the mid-30s with mostly clear skies. North winds will be around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Winds will diminish to around 5 to 10 mph from the northeast.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

