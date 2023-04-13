Local Listings
Thursday morning top stories: Testimony continues in Alexis Avila trial

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One person injured in southwest Lubbock house fire

Pallet fire under investigation

Testimony continues in Alexis Avila trial

Torrential rainfall causes flooding

Appeals court preserves access to abortion pills

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

