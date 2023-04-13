Thursday morning top stories: Testimony continues in Alexis Avila trial

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One person injured in southwest Lubbock house fire

One person is in the hospital after a house fire near 54th and Wayne around 10:30 last night

Two others escaped without injury

Fully story here: Victim pulled from structure fire in 4900 block of 54th

Pallet fire under investigation

The ATF is investigating a large fire yesterday at 48forty Solutions pallet company near Southeast Dr. and Olive Ave.

Crews from Lubbock, Buffalo Springs Lake, Slaton and Roosevelt helped put out the fire

Details here: Multiple departments fight pallet fire in Southeast Lubbock

Testimony continues in Alexis Avila trial

Avila is accused of throwing her newborn baby in a dumpster in January of last year

If convicted, she faces at least 18 years in prison

Follow our continuing coverage here: Trial begins for Alexis Avila, New Mexico teen accused of throwing newborn baby in dumpster

Torrential rainfall causes flooding

Torrential rain is causing widespread flooding in South Florida

Nearly a foot of rain fell yesterday in Fort Lauderdale, shutting down roads, rail lines and the airport

Read more here: Torrential storms batter South Florida, close key airport

Appeals court preserves access to abortion pills

A federal court blocked part of a judge’s ruling that would overturn the FDA’s approval of the abortion drug mifepristone

The court’s ruling allows access to the drug for up to seven weeks, but it cannot be distributed by mail

Details here: Appeals court preserves access to abortion pill but tightens rules

